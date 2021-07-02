-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Watson had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at even for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Watson hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
