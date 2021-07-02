  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

