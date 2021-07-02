  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau spins a 59-yard wedge to 7 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau's spinning wedge to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

