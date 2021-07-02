-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau's spinning wedge to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau spins a 59-yard wedge to 7 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, DeChambeau hit his 278 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, DeChambeau's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
