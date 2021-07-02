-
Bronson Burgoon putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Bronson Burgoon's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Burgoon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
