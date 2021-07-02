-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Garnett hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
