Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brian Stuard had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
