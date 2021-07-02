-
Brian Gay shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Gay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gay at even for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gay's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
