Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 78th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.
