Brandt Snedeker putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker holes 13-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Brandt Snedeker's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Snedeker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
