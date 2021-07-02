-
-
Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under with Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
Hagy tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 1 over for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Hagy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-