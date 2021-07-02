-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
