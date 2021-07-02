-
Bo Hoag shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Bo Hoag holes 18-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hoag got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hoag's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hoag chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
