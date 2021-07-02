-
-
Ben Taylor shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 152nd at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 6 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 over for the round.
-
-