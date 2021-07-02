Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Martin had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Martin's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Martin's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Martin's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Martin had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.