Beau Hossler posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hossler finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Beau Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hossler hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
