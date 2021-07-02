-
Austin Eckroat shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Eckroat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Eckroat hit his 76 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Eckroat hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Eckroat at even-par for the round.
Eckroat got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Eckroat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to 2 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 3 over for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 over for the round.
