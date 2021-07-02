-
-
Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Cook hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 163 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cook got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 2 under for the round.
-
-