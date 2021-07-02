-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lahiri's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Lahiri had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Lahiri's 80 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
