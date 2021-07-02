-
Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Putnam chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Putnam's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Putnam's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
