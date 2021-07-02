-
Andrew Landry shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Landry reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Landry got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 5 over for the round.
