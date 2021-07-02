-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Alex Noren in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noren finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Alex Noren's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
