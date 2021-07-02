Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schenk's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.