-
-
Adam Long shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 147th at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Long got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Long's 97 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Long got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Long's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Long had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.
-
-