-
-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Knox and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hadwin had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hadwin's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
-
-