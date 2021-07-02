-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley lands his 125-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Will Zalatoris, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
