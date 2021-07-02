-
Willie Mack III shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Willie Mack on his friendship with Tim O’Neal before Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack talks about his friendship with Tim O’Neal, who won THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational and how cool it is for both of them to have exemptions into this week’s tournament.
Willie Mack III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mack III finished his day tied for 21st at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Mack III hit his 104 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Mack III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Mack III had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mack III to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Mack III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mack III to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Mack III hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to 3 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Mack III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 4 under for the round.
