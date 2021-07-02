-
William McGirt comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McGirt finished his round tied for 84th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, William McGirt had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, McGirt's 81 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.
