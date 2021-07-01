-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Zalatoris's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
