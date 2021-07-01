-
Will Gordon shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 155th at 5 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gordon's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gordon to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Gordon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gordon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 3 over for the round.
Gordon got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 5 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 6 over for the round.
