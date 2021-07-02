-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson gets up-and-down for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
