  • Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.