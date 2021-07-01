-
Vincent Whaley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Whaley finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Vincent Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vincent Whaley to 1 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Whaley hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Whaley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
