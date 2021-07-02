-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor sinks 20-footer to save par at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vaughn Taylor makes a 20-foot putt to save par at the par-5 17th hole.
Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 139th at 2 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
