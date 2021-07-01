-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McCumber hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, McCumber chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
-
-