Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Duncan chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
