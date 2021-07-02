Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Troy Merritt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.