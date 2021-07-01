-
Tom Lewis delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Lewis makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lewis finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Brandon Hagy; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Tom Lewis's 144 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Lewis had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lewis hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lewis's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lewis hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Lewis hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 7 under for the round.
