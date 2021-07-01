-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge dials in approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Hoge lands his 108-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Tom Hoge hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
