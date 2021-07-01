  • Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Hoge lands his 108-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Tom Hoge dials in approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

