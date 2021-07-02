-
Timothy O'Neal shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
“Believing in the unbelievable” | Get to know Tim O’Neal
After winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational, 48-year-old Tim O’Neal was rewarded with an exemption into the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Despite the adversity he has faced throughout his golf career, O’Neal’s incredible spirit and dedication to the game remains strong as he continues to chase full playing status on the PGA TOUR.
Timothy O'Neal hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. O'Neal finished his day tied for 139th at 2 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, O'Neal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Neal to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, O'Neal missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left O'Neal to 2 over for the round.
