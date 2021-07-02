  • Timothy O'Neal shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • After winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational, 48-year-old Tim O’Neal was rewarded with an exemption into the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Despite the adversity he has faced throughout his golf career, O’Neal’s incredible spirit and dedication to the game remains strong as he continues to chase full playing status on the PGA TOUR.
    “Believing in the unbelievable” | Get to know Tim O’Neal

