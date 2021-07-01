-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Potter, Jr. had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Potter, Jr. chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
-
-