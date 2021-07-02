-
Tain Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tain Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Lee tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
