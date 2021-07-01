Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Im finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Sungjae Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Im's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.