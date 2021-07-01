-
Sung Kang putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Sung Kang had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kang's 79 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kang had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kang's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Kang's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
