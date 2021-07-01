-
Si Woo Kim shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kim's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
