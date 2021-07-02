-
Sepp Straka shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Straka's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Straka to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Straka chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at even-par for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Straka chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.
