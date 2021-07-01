-
Sebastián Muñoz posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Muñoz finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sebastián Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Muñoz missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
