In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sebastian Cappelen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Sebastian Cappelen tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sebastian Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

Cappelen got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cappelen's 162 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cappelen had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.