-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
Sean O'Hair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, O'Hair suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put O'Hair at even for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, O'Hair had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
-
-