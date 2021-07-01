-
Strong putting brings Seamus Power a 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power's 137-yard shot to 3 feet sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Power finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Davis Thompson; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Tom Lewis, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Seamus Power had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Power's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 13th hole, Power chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Power at 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Power had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Power hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 6 under for the round.
