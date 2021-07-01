  • Strong putting brings Seamus Power a 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hits a 137-yard approach to 3 feet, setting up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

