Scott Stallings putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scott Stallings's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Stallings chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.
