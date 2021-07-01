  • Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

