Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Piercy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 112th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
Piercy got a double bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Piercy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 3 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Piercy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.
