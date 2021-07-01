-
Scott Harrington shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington holes long birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington sinks a 29-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round in 153rd at 4 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Harrington's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Harrington's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Harrington got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 4 over for the round.
